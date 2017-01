- Clearwater firefighters are working to help rescue a little girl who got stuck in a chimney, police said Monday.

Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m.

The little girl was reportedly stuck in the chimney on Woodlawn St. but it was not clear how she became stuck.

Firefighters were on scene removing parts of the chimney to get to the girl, police said.

There's no word yet on whether or not the little girl is injured.

