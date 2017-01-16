Pasco Co. community targeted by shooter twice in 8 days Local News Pasco Co. community targeted by shooter twice in 8 days Pasco County neighbors are on edge after someone fired a gun into a trailer, shooting a woman in the head.

It happened early Monday morning at the Great Bay RV Park on U.S. 301 in Lacoochee.

Believe it or not, this is the second time in just over a week that a shooter has targeted this particular community.

Webs of cracked glass show where the bullets came crashing in.

On the other side of that window, a woman had been sleeping

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says around 2:40 a.m. Monday, 50-year-old Teresa Turner was woken up in one of the worst ways possible - with a bullet hitting her head.

It woke the neighbors up as well.

"We were sound asleep when they shot off. I said, now that sounded too close," said Ellen Yarnon. "Sure enough, it was right behind us."

A matter of inches saved Turner's life.

She was treated, released and taken back home to Perry, Florida.

At this point, investigators have no idea who pulled the trigger or why.

"I think it's crazy. I would never think it would be a in a little trailer park like this," said neighbor Ron O'Neal.

What has neighbors at this mobile home park even more concerned is, the same thing happened here about a week ago.

"To hear it again last night, all I could think was, oh my God, here we go again," said neighbor Lena White.

Tape now covers the bullet holes in the back of White's trailer.

Last Sunday, a 30-year-old man who was visiting her was asleep on the couch inside.

He was shot.

"We've got the gun range over here so we are used to hearing the pop pop pops until I seen the stuffing come out of my couch," said White. "It went in through the back of his neck and lodged right here in his throat."

Miraculously, he also survived.

But, White knows it could have been much worse.

"If it had been my grandson which normally sleeps on that couch that night, he'd be dead and gone," White said.

With no leads in either of the cases, it's an unnerving time for neighbors.

They hope deputies catch the person or people targeting their homes and peace of mind before they wake up - for the third time - to a nightmare.

"It's a sad thing we have to live in fear," White said. "I pray every day and every night that God keeps us blessed and safe and we don't have any more incidents."

Though the shootings are very similar, at this point, police don't think they are connected in any way.

If you know anything about who may be behind these shootings, give the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers a call.