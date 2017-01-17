Sarasota police searching for art thieves

- Sarasota police are searching for two art thieves.

Two men stole paintings valued at approximately $7,500 from Art Avenue at 3501 South Tamiami Trail on December 12.

According to police, the suspects walked into Art Avenue at about 5 p.m., took two paintings off the walls without paying for them, then left on foot carrying the paintings.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the men as they carried out the theft.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.