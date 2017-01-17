Shooting at Clearwater mobile home park

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 02:07PM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 02:31PM EST

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Deputies in Pinellas County say one person was seriously hurt after a shooting at a mobile home park.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park off U.S. 19 North just after 1 p.m.  The found a male gunshot wound victim with life-threatening injuries.

"One subject is in custody," a sheriff's office release stated.  "Deputies say that all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the community."

No other information was immediately available.
 

