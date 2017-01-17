Bus torched outside school over holiday weekend

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 02:24PM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 02:24PM EST

APOLLO BEACH (FOX 13) - Four people, apparently teenagers, set fire to a school bus parked outside Doby Elementary while the school was closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses told deputies that four "juveniles" were spotted fleeing from the scene of the burning bus.  Deputies described the vehicle as a total loss, but a district spokesperson said the bus was being taken to the depot for assessment and repair.

The school did not have surveillance cameras in that area of the parking lot.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is investigating.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories