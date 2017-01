- Deputies in Manatee County are hoping you can help them find a missing teenager.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Cameron Jordan left his home on 49th Avenue E some time overnight.

The 16-year-old is described as 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds. He could be on a blue mountain bike.

Deputies say he suffers from Asperger's Syndrome.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011.