Grandmother charged in baby's drowning death

- A Lakeland grandmother was arrested this week for the drowning death of a baby in North Port last year.

It was back on November 16 when emergency crews responded to a home on Traverse Avenue where a 4-month-old was unresponsive after being found face-down in the bathtub. A neighbor helped give the baby CPR before he was rushed to the hospital, but Anakin David James Ennis later passed away.

Detectives say Robin Lee Florand of Lakeland had left Anakin, her grandson, unsupervised in the tub for nearly 10 minutes. They say methamphetamine was found in the bathroom and Florand later tested positive for the drug in her system.

The 44-year-old has now been charged with manslaughter.