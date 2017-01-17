Hernando man goes missing during work trip to Jacksonville

- A 30-year-old man went missing while on the job and detectives hope the public can help shed light onto where he may be.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Paul Anthony Marvella was working for Alternative Transportation Services, transporting a deceased person to Jacksonville. After he completed his business in Jacksonville, he disappeared.

Marvella was last seen Sunday, January 15 at aabout 6:10 p.m., after making the delivery to 3901 University Blvd., in Jacksonville.

His employer reports Mravella made contact to say he was returning to Hernando County from Jacksonville, but never made it back.

Marvella was driving a black, 2014 GMC Yukon, with Florida tag DNSK41.

Marvella is a white male, 5'11" tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brownb eyes.

Anyone with information about where Paul Marvella or his vehicle may be is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or local law enforcement agency.