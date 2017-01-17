Markeith Loyd in Orlando PD custody

ORLANDO (FOX 13) - Orlando PD says suspected cop-killer, Markeith Loyd is in custody.

Earlier Tuesday, Orlando PD released a new description of Loyd as the statewide manhunt entered a second week. Officers had not said whether the updated images of Loyd helped bring him in.

Loyd, 41, was wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month and is a suspect in last Monday's fatal shooting of OPD Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Last week, investigators said it was possible Loyd was in the Haines City area, but were unable to find him there.

Three people have since been arrested on charges that they've helped Loyd elude police, but Loyd remained on the run, despite an additional $25,000 being added to the reward. It was unclear, after Loyd's arrest, if anyone would claim the total of $125,000 available for information leading to an arrest.

