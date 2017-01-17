Pelicans found sickened, dead in Coffee Pot Bayou Local News Pelicans found sickened, dead in Coffee Pot Bayou They are the symbol for the City of St. Petersburg – and this week dozens of pelicans have mysteriously died at Coffee Pot Bayou.

St. Pete says their most recent testing of the water shows excellent quality – and they’re working with biologists at Ekerd college, USF St. Pete and an independent firm to solve what’s behind the deaths.

Signs have been posted warning people not to play, swim or fish in this water.

Florida fish and wildlife are hoping necropsies of the birds will shed some light.

St. Petersburg officials say the incident is unrelated to a fish kill and several sickened birds found in another part of the county last week.