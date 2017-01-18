Sister, babysitter charged in death of child hit by train

- An arrest has been made in the death of a child, after he was hit by a train, back in December.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested the child's sister, 26-year-old Heather Jean Henderson, who was babysitting her little brother and sister the morning of Monday, December 12, 2016.

The sheriff's office said Henderson and another adult, Cody Williams, were walking with 2-year-old Hunter Fink and his 4-year-old sister along train tracks in the marshy area near Paul S. Buchman Highway and Pattie Road.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Williams grabbed the little girl and jumped down, suffering only minor injuries.

The other two were hit by the train. 2-year-old Fink died at the hospital.

Henderson was arrested Wednesday, January 18 for aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office reminded residents that walking on or around the tracks is also against the law.