Self-described 'sovereign monarch' gets new judge

- Last summer, investigators say Orin Bivens sought out and killed his ex-wife's new husband during a dispute.

Since then, Bivens has maintained U.S. laws don't apply to him, and has been representing himself in court proceedings.

In August, 2016, while Bivens was free on bond, he sat down with FOX 13 to explain his claims. He said he was a "sovereign monarch," meaning U.S. laws and the rules of the court system do not apply to his alleged actions.

Meanwhile, Bivens has been anything but a model defendant, and became enough of a headache for one judge to be dragged off to jail.

He was found in contempt of court by Hillsborough Judge Kimberly Fernandez, and is now serving a three month jail sentence.

His clash with Judge Fernandez didn't end there. He now accuses her, in a motion filed this week, of making a racial slur. The motion asks for a new judge on his case.

In her response, Judge Fernandez granted Bivens' request, writing, "Even when the allegations are untrue, outrageous or scandalous, judges should not try to defend their honor."

But Wednesday, in front a new judge, Bevins still didn't seem satisfied.

"I wasn't aware I was seeing you," said Bivens.

As for his self-representation, Bivens seems to be having a change of heart. He told Judge Tom Barber he wants a public defender on stand-by, just in case.

Bivens is back in court in March.