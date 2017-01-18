UberEATS driver shoots BBs at pizza shop Local News UberEATS driver shoots BBs at pizza shop Several shots were fired Sunday afternoon, into Crusty's Pizza in Seminole Heights by a driver for UberEATS, according to police.

- Several shots were fired Sunday afternoon, into Crusty's Pizza in Seminole Heights by a driver for UberEATS, according to police.

"It was very traumatizing," said owner Amy Abdallah. "My husband asked him, 'Do you have a heating bag to carry food in?' and he became very angry and started screaming profanities."

She says the driver stormed out, and then went to his car and started shooting.

"I've never met someone who got so angry and cussed so much, not being able to deliver pizza," Abdallah said.

Luckily no one was hurt. It turns out, the driver was firing BBs, not actual bullets, but TPD added that detectives are still looking to deliver justice to the delivery-man.

"We're definitely taking it seriously. It's a felony itself, whether he's using a BB gun or not, he shot inside a business," said spokesperson Eddy Durkin.

Abdallah says she'll keep using UberEats. The service has really boosted her business.

"Personally, I would hope he never comes to our store again and would hope he doesn't do this to anyone else," she said.

Uber says the driver has been suspended from deliveries, pending the investigation. Police have yet to make an arrest.