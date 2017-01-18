Several threatened species' statuses changed by FWC

Gopher Frog and a Florida Mouse in a Gopher Tortoise Burrow.
 
Gopher Frog and a Florida Mouse in a Gopher Tortoise Burrow.

Roseate Spoonbill
 
Roseate Spoonbill

Florida Bog Frog, Garnier Creek, FWC Photo by Kevin Enge
 
Florida Bog Frog, Garnier Creek, FWC Photo by Kevin Enge

Tricolored Heron on Nest
 
Tricolored Heron on Nest

Little Blue Heron
 
Little Blue Heron

Snowy Egret - Species receiving a draft action plan this year are wading birds that are among Florida’s most iconic species: little blue heron, reddish egret, roseate spoonbill, snowy egret, tri-colored heron and white ibis.
 
Snowy Egret - Species receiving a draft action plan this year are wading birds that are among Florida’s most iconic species: little blue heron, reddish egret, roseate spoonbill, snowy egret, tri-colored heron and white ibis.

Black Skimmer, portrait bill open Cocoa Beach
 
Black Skimmer, portrait bill open Cocoa Beach

Alligator Snapping Turtle - FWC biologists conduct alligator snapping turtle research on the Suwannee River, October 17, 2012.
 
Alligator Snapping Turtle - FWC biologists conduct alligator snapping turtle research on the Suwannee River, October 17, 2012.

Osprey
 
Osprey

Brown Pelican
 
Brown Pelican

Gopher frogs (Lithobates capito) are given their names because they like to move in to gopher tortoise burrows. Gopher frogs need both upland and wetland habitats to complete their life cycle. Conservation of these lands will help the gopher frog.
 
Gopher frogs (Lithobates capito) are given their names because they like to move in to gopher tortoise burrows. Gopher frogs need both upland and wetland habitats to complete their life cycle. Conservation of these lands will help the gopher frog.

Snowy Plover On Nest - The snowy plover, American oystercatcher, black skimmer and least tern lay their eggs and hatch their young on Florida beaches, spoil islands and rooftops
 
Snowy Plover On Nest - The snowy plover, American oystercatcher, black skimmer and least tern lay their eggs and hatch their young on Florida beaches, spoil islands and rooftops

Florida Pinesnake, FWC Photo by KevinEnge
 
Florida Pinesnake, FWC Photo by KevinEnge

American Oystercatcher FWC, Photo by Andy Wraithmill
 
American Oystercatcher FWC, Photo by Andy Wraithmill

Sherman Squirrel
 
Sherman Squirrel

Seaside Sparrow- FWC Photo by Andy Wraithmill
 
Seaside Sparrow- FWC Photo by Andy Wraithmill

White Ibis in the Florida Keys
 
White Ibis in the Florida Keys

Posted:Jan 18 2017 10:48PM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 10:48PM EST

(FOX 13) - Steps have been put into place by FWC to protect and conserve 57 species in the sunshine state. 

The plan is called the Imperiled Species Management Plan and, along with conservation, aims to restore habitats essential to the long-term survival of multiple fish and wildlife species.

FWC's chairman said the state is, "charting an ambitious new path for wildlife conservation success on a statewide scale." 

As part of updates to conservation efforts, FWC said 15 species will no longer be listed as "imperiled species" because conservation successes improved their status. Those include: eastern chipmunk, Florida mouse, brown pelican, limpkin, snowy egret, white ibis, peninsula ribbon snake (lower Keys population), red rat snake (lower Keys population), striped mud turtle (lower Keys population), Suwannee cooter, gopher frog, Pine Barrens tree frog, Lake Eustis pupfish, mangrove rivulus and Florida tree snail. 

Meanwhile, 23 species are newly listed as threatened species in the state. Those include: Sherman's short-tailed shrew, Sanibel rice rat, little blue heron, tricolored heron, reddish egret, roseate spoonbill, American oystercatcher, black skimmer, Florida burrowing owl, Marian's marsh wren, Worthington's marsh wren, Scott's seaside sparrow, Wakulla seaside sparrow, Barbour's map turtle, Florida Keys mole skink, Florida pine snake, Georgia blind salamander, Florida bog frog, bluenose shiner, saltmarsh top minnow, southern tessellated darter, Santa Fe crayfish and Black Creek crayfish. 

Threatened species have populations that are declining, have a very limited range or are very small.

14 species will stay ton the state threatened status, including: Everglades mink, Big Cypress fox squirrel, Florida sandhill crane, snowy plover, least tern, white-crowned pigeon, southeastern American kestrel, Florida brown snake (lower Keys population), Key ringneck snake, short-tailed snake, rim rock crowned snake, Key silverside, blackmouth shiner and crystal darter.

Five species remain species of special concern, including: Homosassa shrew, Sherman's fox squirrel, osprey (Monroe County population), alligator snapping turtle and harlequin darter.

These species have significant data gaps, and the FWC plans to make a determination on their appropriate listing status in the near future.

Learn more about the plan at MyFWC.com/Imperiled.

