Women ready to march in D.C., Bay Area cities Local News Women ready to march in D.C., Bay Area cities Women from all over the country are traveling to the nation's capital this week for the Women's March on Washington.

Hundreds of thousands are expected join in. Organizers say it's not just about rights for women, but, rights for those of all sexual orientations, workers, immigrants and those with disabilities. It's a call to end violence and protect the environment.

"We will not be silent."

"I'm marching for my daughter."

These are just two messages on signs that hundreds of Tampa area women are bringing to Washington D.C.

"I bought my flight the day after the election," said Suzanne Young.

Young said she couldn't miss it - a chance to be a part of history.

"I think standing up with people who are afraid and standing up for people who are threatened or afraid is really important to me," Young said.

One goal organizers have is to send a message to all levels of government that, "we stand together in solidarity and we expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities."

"All ages, all races, all nationalities, all religions, all sexual orientations," Young said. "Everyone is welcome to participate and support each other and have this message of solidarity and this message of resistance and self determination."

300-400 people from the Tampa Bay area are going by bus, leaving Friday afternoon, marching Saturday and heading back that night. But for those who can't make the trip, Young and a few others helped organize the Women's March, St. Pete. It's called the "Women's Solidarity March for Social Justice."

"Right now, it's estimated we have registered more than 12,000 people," Young said.

Before the march, Mayor Rick Kriseman and other leaders are expected to speak on women's rights.

"I'm marching representing the national and international group of 500 women scientists," said Loren Sackett.

Sackett, a USF Assistant Professor will be there, lab coat and all.

"And, I'll probably have a sign that says 'science has no agenda'," Sackett said. "I think there is a really big support group who wants to work together and make America a more inclusive place and try to change things so everyone can be involved in our society."

There are also two marches happening in Sarasota on Saturday, one at 10 a.m. and one at noon.

The St. Pete event starts at noon at Demens Landing. Though it's called a women's march, organizers say everyone is welcome.