Surveillance video released from Pasco school bus crash

- Pasco County Schools has released surveillance video from the interior of the school bus when it was struck by a semi-truck Tuesday.

The video shows the moment of impact. A small child was sitting in the front of the school bus, but was buckled into a car seat.

The bus driver's assistant, however, can be seen being thrown from her seat, and appears to have hit her head before she gets up to check on the other children in the bus.

As the bus driver radioed for help, a good samaritan who had witnessed the crash boarded the bus and assisted those on board.

Four people were hurt in the crash, three of whom were children.

According to a Pasco County government spokesman, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on State Road 52 at the Interstate 75 overpass.

Watch the crash caught on video by another truck driver below: