40th anniversary of Tampa's snow day

- Believe it or not, Tampa once had a snow day.

It happened four decades ago - exactly - on January 19, 1977.

Snow began falling the night before at around 11 p.m. The next morning, the city woke up to Tampa's largest snowfall ever: a whopping two-tenths of an inch.

It was the last measurable snowfall the city has experienced.

People recalling the unprecedented event said some areas accumulated up to a half inch of snow.

Because the city had never imagined it would receive snowfall, it wasn't prepared. The city came to a standstill.

Yes, Tampa had a snow day.

Residents made snowmen and threw snowballs, and local schools let the children outside to play in the historic snowfall.

In contrast, 2016 was the hottest year on record. If you were wishing for another Florida snow day, it probably won't be happening anytime soon.