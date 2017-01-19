Motorcyclist dead in crash that sent SUV crashing into home

- Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV, a motorcycle, and a house Thursday afternoon in Seminole that left one person dead.

The incident occurred in the 9000 block of 135th Street North at approximately 12:05 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered an SUV had crashed into a house and the motorcycle in the middle of the road.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

