Tampa Police search for three suspects after deadly mugging Local News Tampa Police search for three suspects after deadly mugging Tampa Police are searching for two men and a woman who attacked and killed a 53-year-old man Saturday night as he was walking home with groceries.

- Tampa Police are searching for two men and a woman who attacked and killed a 53-year-old man Saturday night as he was walking home with groceries.



TPD responded to a 911 call on 15th Street, a few blocks south of Sligh Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

They found Bill Dunham, a long time Seminole Heights neighbor, clinging to life.

Dunham later died at the hospital.

His partner of more than 30 years, Dan Kane, says Dunham had spent the day working on their newly-bought home.

He sent Kane texts throughout the day showing his progress on various home improvement projects.

Kane says they intended to make the 1940's bungalow their retirement home.

At some point in the evening the texts ended. Kane believes Dunham walked to the Walmart on Hillsborough Avenue to buy something to eat. Dunham never made it home.



TPD officers found Dunham badly beaten and lying in 15th Street, near Elm Street.

A Walmart bag with frozen dinners inside was found nearby. When police found him, Dunham was without his wallet, phone and ID.

Kane says it wasn't uncommon for Dunham to walk to the store with only enough cash to buy what he needed.

Dunham frequently ran errands on foot. Kane says Dunham had been mugged before, but the passive social worker had never had a violent interaction with anyone.

"I don't know if it started as a robbery and it didn't go well because he didn't have anything: he didn't have his wallet, his phone. He didn't have anything with him. He just took enough money to go to Walmart," said Kane.

Tampa Police say witnesses saw two men, possibly white or Hispanic, and one woman, white or Hispanic with long dark hair, attack Dunham and leave him lying in the street.

"My concern is that there are three people, probably three people who live in this community, that are capable of this level of violence and are capable of doing this to someone else," said Kane.

TPD believes people know more about the attack, and want help finding the men and woman responsible for killing Denham.

Suspect #1 is described as a white or Hispanic male, in his 20's, 5'08"-5'09", stocky/heavy build, brown hair, scruffy facial hair and wearing a black short sleeve shirt.

Suspect #2 is described as a white or Hispanic male.

Suspect #3 is described as a white or Hispanic female, long black hair and wearing a black shirt.