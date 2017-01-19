Deadly accident closes down Northbound I-75

- All Interstate-75 northbound lanes were shut down near New Tampa Thursday night after a deadly accident.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins confirmed that Hillsborough County troopers are currently at the scene of the fatal accident at mile marker 270.

Gaskins said a tractor-trailer struck several vehicles and there is one fatality. The initial accident led to several other chain-reaction accidents in the Northbound lanes.

Traffic was being diverted off the Northbound lanes of I-75 at Bruce B. Downs Blvd.