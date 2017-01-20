FOX 13 reporter finds abandoned puppy

- FOX 13's Alcides Segui made an adorable discovery when he arrived on location for a story Friday morning.

Alcides was covering a story about the dogs who were rescued from a South Korean meat farm earlier this month. They will be arriving at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay this evening.

But one pup arrived much earlier.

A puppy was left abandoned in a cardboard box outside the Humane Society.

LOOK 👀 at what we FOUND 🐕 an abandoned puppy outside @HumaneTampaBay This little guy was left in a cardboard box 📦 outside pic.twitter.com/YzxEhj5uH0 — Alcides Segui FOX (@seguifox13) January 20, 2017

It is not known who dropped off the puppy, or when. It likely happened overnight.

The Humane Society says the puppy looks to be about two months old and seems to be in good health. As for breed, they say she is likely a shepherd mix.

Luckily, the folks at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay can take her in and eventually, she will be available for adoption.

