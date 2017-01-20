Guide to the Gasparilla Children's Parade: schedule, parking, road closures and more

- The pirates are about to invade Tampa as Gasparilla season gets underway this Saturday with the children's Gasparilla Extravaganza parade. Whether you're planning on attending the parade, or just need to get around town, the extra traffic and road closures will likely effect you.

Whether you're planning on attending the parade, or just need to get around town, the extra traffic and road closures will likely effect you.

The children's parade is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The route begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and proceed north along Bayshore Boulevard where it ends at Edison Avenue.

Although the parade begins at 3:30 p.m., the family-friendly festivities start much earlier. Here's the schedule for the day's events:

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Rodeo

Kids can ride the Rodeo's bicycles through a fun course that teaches safety skills. Kids will also receive a free, brand-new bicycle helmet fitted just for them, while supplies last. Location: Bayshore Blvd. & S. Rome Ave.

1:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Gasparilla Preschooler's Stroll

The preschooler's stroll features Tampa Bay's youngest pirates. Children age five and under get to strut their stuff along the parade route in this adorable new tradition. Location: Bayshore Blvd. & S. Howard Ave.

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Gasparilla Air Invasion and SOCOM Day Jump

The U.S. Special Operation Jump Team, The Para-Commandos, will conduct a precision parachute jump.

Location: Bayshore Blvd. & DeSota

3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Children's Gasparilla Parade

Location: Parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore and proceeds north along Bayshore. The parade ends at Edison Avenue.

6:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Gasparilla Air Invasion and SOCOM Night Jump

The U.S. Special Operation Jump Team, The Para-Commandos, will conduct a precision parachute jump.

Location: Bayshore Blvd. & DeSota

7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. "Piratechnic" Extravaganza fireworks show

The day is capped with a fireworks show themed as a re-creation of the imaginary sea battle between the pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and the City of Tampa. The pirates win every year, leaving the city defenseless for the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates that will occur the following Saturday.



Road Closures

Bayshore Blvd. northbound will be closed beginning 2 a.m. from Bay to Bay to Rome.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. southbound lanes of Bayshore Blvd. will also be closed, between Gandy and Platt. The Davis Island off-ramp to northbound Bayshore Blvd. will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. as well.

At 9 a.m., there will only be one lane passing eastbound and westbound on Bay to Bay between MacDill and Ysabella.

By 4:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes of Bay to Bay will closed at MacDill.

Parking

Parking will be available in various garages and lots in Downtown Tampa. The garages have a one-time special event parking rate that must be paid upon entry.

Parking in neighborhoods bordering the parade route is not permitted. The Tampa Police Department says they will strictly enforce the event parking policies. Any cars parked illegally will be towed.

Shuttle

A shuttle will be available for the children's parade on Saturday, January 21. The Gasparilla Extravaganza Shuttle will operate on one continuous route between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Shuttle cost is $10 per adult. Children can ride for free.

The shuttle will pick up at the Fort Brooke Garage on the corner of Franklin and Whiting Street, and deliver riders to Bayshore Boulevard near the beginning of the parade route at Bay-to-Bay.

For more information, visit the event website at gasparillapiratefest.com.