Child, 4, left on broken-down daycare van in Tampa

- The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a child was left in a broken down transport van Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call from someone saying a black female child had walked into the Hillsborough County schools transportation building and seemed lost just before 11 a.m. Friday.

When deputies got there, a white van was parked in front of the business with the door open and a flat tire.

Deputies rant the tag, which was registered to the Orient Road Child Development Center on Orient Road in Tampa.

The assigned director, Erica Donaldson, went to the scene and confirmed that the child was from the daycare, and must have been left behind when the bus broke down and children were transferred to another bus around 9:30 a.m.

There were four children on the bus, three in car seats and the 4-year-old girl, who had apparently fallen asleep in the back seat.

Deputies talked to the bus driver, Brandy Taylor, and an adult passenger, Yvonne Jones, and both women said the bus got a flat tire and stopped at 9 a.m. The women said they waited a half hour for a replacement van and transferred the three infants over.

They said they did not realize they left the 4-year-old girl behind when they drove to the daycare.

No charges had been filed Friday afternoon, but the sheriff’s office said it was still investigating.