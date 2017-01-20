Convicted cop killer asks for lesser sentence Local News Convicted cop killer asks for lesser sentence A convicted cop killer was back in court Friday to have his sentence reevaluated.

Nicholas Lindsey was 16-years-old when he shot St. Petersburg Police Officer David Crawford. Lindsey’s lawyers are pushing to have a lesser sentence under more relaxed guidelines for juvenile offenders.

A new sentence wasn’t handed down Friday. The judge said he needs more time to review the arguments.

Lindsey shot five bullets into Officer Crawford, who caught him in a burglary back in 2011.

Lindsey is serving a life sentence without parole for the first degree murder of Officer Crawford. But a new sentencing law for juvenile offenders says the maximum sentence can only be life with review after 25 years.

Lindsey’s attorneys are asking for a 40 year sentence.

The state was quick to point to 10 major violations Lindsey committed while in prison, along with his criminal theft record before the murder.

Crawford’s family was back in court, too. His daughter wants to be reassured her father’s murderer will always be locked up.

Amanda Crawford / Victim’s daughter

“It’s kinda heartbreaking that I have to be here for a third time. That’s just not fair. It takes a pretty big mental toll. I live with it day-by-day,” explained Amanda Crawford. I don’t get used to it. I kinda get colder and harder, but like I said, I’ll always be here.”

She said she understands and appreciates the judge taking his time on making a decision. The sentence will be handed down next week.