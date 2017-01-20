Limo, another vehicle set on fire during inauguration protests

- A limousine was set on fire in downtown Washington D.C. as protests continued throughout the afternoon during the inaugural events for Donald Trump.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the limousine was engulfed in flames and large clouds of smoke rose from the burning vehicle on 13th and K Streets in Northwest D.C., just blocks away from the route of the inaugural parade. The vehicle was also spray-painted on the side with the phrase “We The People.”

WATCH: Anti-Trump protesters set a limo on fire amid inauguration day. Video courtesy of @grafikAmanda #fox5POTUS https://t.co/p73CQxsUC9 pic.twitter.com/AT6yz4EnIG — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2017

LIMO ON FIRE: Limo in DC set on fire as part of anti-Trump protest. Video courtesy: John Muyskens https://t.co/p73CQxsUC9 #fox5dc #fox5POTUS pic.twitter.com/uHWPM3TM9K — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2017

FOX 5 Photojournalist Van Applegate also reports a Fox News crew's SUV was also set on fire on 13th Street.

FOX News crew car involved in two cars set on fire on 13th, unmarked SUV. pic.twitter.com/a0LaebgGxu — Van Applegate (@VBagate) January 20, 2017

Limo and SUV set on fire by protestors. At 13th & K St. NW near Franklin Park. Flames now extinguished #Inauguration @fox5dc #fox5POTUS pic.twitter.com/wYNFrk9iSX — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) January 20, 2017

Protests began to erupt on Friday after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Pepper spray, flash bang grenades and other control devices were used against protesters to the control the demonstrations.

D.C. police said Friday afternoon that 95 people have been arrested so far and two uniformed officers have been injured.

