Plant City PD officer shoots fleeing subject with gun Local News Plant City PD officer shoots fleeing subject with gun Police said an altercation at a high school basketball game spilled into the streets and led to an officer shooting a subject in Plant City Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near South Florida Baptist Hospital, near the intersection of N Alexander St. and W Reynolds St.

Before then, police say they think a fight broke out at a high school basketball game. One students left the game, a large crowd went to a McDonalds and the arguments continued.

At some point, police say shots were fired, but it's not known who pulled the trigger. Some Plant City police officers were in the area, and in the line of fire.

Officers pursued a possible suspect, who made their way toward South Florida Baptist Hospital. The vehicle crashed into a business and police officers chased on foot. They said the subject was carrying a firearm and, at some point, pointed it toward them. That's when an officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject.

They were taken to the hospital and their condition was unknown Friday night.

The Plant City Police Department said none of its officers were injured in the shooting.