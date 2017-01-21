Officer-involved accident leaves one dead Local News Officer-involved accident leaves one dead Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving a Tampa police officer.

Troopers tell FOX 13 that the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Florida Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. They say a Saturn with two occupants was traveling northbound on Nebraska when it ran a red light, and hit the police officer's cruiser.

The impact killed one of the Saturn's occupants, and sent the other to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Tampa police say, as a precaution, the officer involved was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. They are also expected to be OK.