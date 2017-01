- Several thousand people are expecting to march through downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday in support of the Women's March taking place in Washington D.C.

The Women's March in St. Pete starts at Demens Landing Park at 1 pm. and is expected to go on until around 4 p.m.

In Washington D.C., around 500,000 were estimated to be in attendance. The organizers said the women are ready to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.