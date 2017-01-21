Clearwater officers help rescue great horned owl

- Clearwater police officers proved they give a hoot about wildlife Saturday when they rescued an injured owl.

CPD officers were called to the 2700 block of Countryside Boulevard after someone saw an owl that appeared to be injured sitting outside a condominium.

"You never know what kind of call you're going to get as a police officer," a post on Clearwater PD's Facebook page read. "It sat there looking like one of those statue owls used to scare away birds."

Officers called a veterinarian in Dunedin to care for the bird, which turned out to be a great horned owl. It had an injury on its foot.

Officers said the owl had "giant, beautiful, yellow eyes," which is typical of great horned owls.