Winds flame wild fire in Clearwater Local News Winds flame wild fire in Clearwater Winds caused a problem Sunday for Clearwater Fire & Rescue to put out a brush fire in the Countryside area. Firefighters say the fire is contained.

-

The fire started around 1 p.m. in an area off Northside Drive.

Firefighters said high winds created problems in spreading the fire in the power line easement behind several homes. No homes have been damaged, but there has been some damage to fences and other items.

There are no reports of any injuries.