Vehicle into a building at Gulf to Bay

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 22 2017 03:03PM EST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 03:03PM EST

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Clearwater Public Safety officers responded to a call for a vehicle into a building at a Gulf-to-Bay tennis supply store on Sunday. There were no injuries but extensive damage to the building.

