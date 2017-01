Citrus County Sheriff's deputies say heavy winds caused a huge tree to fall on this house.

It happened Sunday afternoon at E Hartshorn Lane in Holder.

A 65-year-old man was inside the house, but he refused medical treatment.

Heavy storms and violent weather were expected to move into the area Sunday evening. Tornado watches were in effect for the entire Bay Area and tornado warnings were issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties.

