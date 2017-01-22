Auburndale 4-year-old fatally shot himself Local News Auburndale 4-year-old fatally shot himself Auburndale Police say they thought they were responding to a call to help a child who'd hit his head on a table, but when they arrived Friday night, the quickly learned the boy's injuries were far more severe. According to Auburndale Police, officers discovered 4-year-old Avion Weaver with a gunshot wound to his cheek. The boy was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, where he died from his injuries. Detectives say the boy was in the care of his mother's boyfriend at the ti

- Auburndale Police say they thought they were responding to a call to help a child who'd hit his head on a table, but when they arrived Friday night, the quickly learned the boy's injuries were far more severe.



According to Auburndale Police, officers discovered 4-year-old Avion Weaver with a gunshot wound to his cheek. The boy was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, where he died from his injuries. Detectives say the boy was in the care of his mother's boyfriend at the time. Demeko Robinson told officers he was just outside the boy's home when he heard the gun go off. Auburndale Police say Robinson told them he'd left his 9-millimeter handgun on the kitchen counter inside.

Avion was able to get his hands on the gun. The boy fired one shot, hitting himself in the face.

Auburndale Police say they recovered the gun outside of the apartment. Avion's mother, Deja Perry, was not home at the time of the accident, but arrived shortly after Robinson called 911. Auburndale detectives say they've been in close contact with the State Attorney's Office and charges are potentially pending for culpable negligence.

Police also released this warning to gun owners, "If you own a firearm, it is imperative that you keep it in a safe place so that it cannot be accessed by children; not just because the law requires it, but because common sense requires it. Being a responsible gun owner is a necessity; it will keep children safe."