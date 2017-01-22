Sunday storms ripped through the area Local News Sunday storms ripped through the area Sunday's storms took down trees, damaged homes and caused scattered power outages throughout the area. Counties to the north were the hardest hit.

Across Pasco County, officials said there were scattered power outages and winds that caused tree limbs to break windows and down power lines. Officials also found minor street flooding throughout the area.

Some said they’ve never witnessed such high winds before. In Zephyrhills the high winds lifted an aluminum roof off a mobile home in the Green Hill Estates community. Jim Karins, the owner of the home said he was outside watching the storm when the wind peeled the roof right off his home and sent it flying in pieces into the home next door. “I think I held my breath the whole time watching it,” Karins said.