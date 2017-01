- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting the left a man dead Monday.

It happened on Timmons Rd. in Thonotosassa.

Deputies are interviewing the shooter and the witness and say there is no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

The sheriff's office plans to release more information at a news conference at 3:45 p.m.

This story is breaking. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.