VOTE NOW: Favorite Florida State Fair fare

- Time to vote for the oddest, yet most intriguing combination of fair fare that the Florida State Fair could put together and this year the list is long and full of variety!

Last year, voters had several choices of burgers with a fair-twist to vote on, but this year the Florida State Fair is including all categories of food from sweet treats to greasy favorites, and of course, foods on a stick.

Some of the fair-style delectables include the White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog, Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake, the Steak Sundae, a Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake, a variety of burgers, a Shrimp and Grits Sundae, Donut Grilled Cheese, and the list goes on and on to include foods with gator, chili, and even jalapeno poppers.

Voting opened Monday, January 23 and closes January 30. Click here to vote.

The winner will be crowned this year's Fare Favorite and announced on January 31.

The Florida State Fair opens February 9 and runs through the 20th.

Tickets to the Florida State Fair and armbands can be purchased online and in advance at Walgreens for a discount.

Tickets to the concerts are sold separately and do not include admission to the fair. Parking is always free.