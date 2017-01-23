VOTE NOW: Favorite Florida State Fair fare

Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake by Kevin McGrath
 
Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake by Kevin McGrath

Nutella Oreo Crumble Funnel Cake  by Paul Gagne
 
Nutella Oreo Crumble Funnel Cake  by Paul Gagne

White Cheddar Bacon Pretzel Hot Dog
 
White Cheddar Bacon Pretzel Hot Dog

Hillbilly Burrito by Mickey Stevens and David Burrell
 
Hillbilly Burrito by Mickey Stevens and David Burrell

Chili Bacon Mac Grilled Cheese by Dianne Benoit
 
Chili Bacon Mac Grilled Cheese by Dianne Benoit

Florida Firecracker by Greg Shockley
 
Florida Firecracker by Greg Shockley

Gator Mac and Cheese by Cameron Murray
 
Gator Mac and Cheese by Cameron Murray

Chili Mac and Cheese Bacon Quesadilla by Mickey Stevens and David Burrell
 
Chili Mac and Cheese Bacon Quesadilla by Mickey Stevens and David Burrell

Pizza Cone by Michael Guerra
 
Pizza Cone by Michael Guerra

Steak Sundae by Ryan Hagey
 
Steak Sundae by Ryan Hagey

Shrimp and Grits Sundae by Ryan Hagey
 
Shrimp and Grits Sundae by Ryan Hagey

Gator Sliders by Cameron Murray_Chester Gators and Taters
 
Gator Sliders by Cameron Murray_Chester Gators and Taters

Fried Back on a Stick by Michael Guerra_American Concessions
 
Fried Back on a Stick by Michael Guerra_American Concessions

Teriyaki Pork Kabobs by Erlinda Noble
 
Teriyaki Pork Kabobs by Erlinda Noble

Teriyaki Chicken Kabobs by Erlinda Noble
 
Teriyaki Chicken Kabobs by Erlinda Noble

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 23 2017 04:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 05:51PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Time to vote for the oddest, yet most intriguing combination of fair fare that the Florida State Fair could put together and this year the list is long and full of variety!

Last year, voters had several choices of burgers with a fair-twist to vote on, but this year the Florida State Fair is including all categories of food from sweet treats to greasy favorites, and of course, foods on a stick.

Some of the fair-style delectables include the White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog, Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake, the Steak Sundae, a Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake, a variety of burgers, a Shrimp and Grits Sundae, Donut Grilled Cheese, and the list goes on and on to include foods with gator, chili, and even jalapeno poppers.

Voting opened Monday, January 23 and closes January 30. Click here to vote.

The winner will be crowned this year's Fare Favorite and announced on January 31.

The Florida State Fair opens February 9 and runs through the 20th.

Tickets to the Florida State Fair and armbands can be purchased online and in advance at Walgreens for a discount.

Tickets to the concerts are sold separately and do not include admission to the fair. Parking is always free.

