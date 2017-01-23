Human trafficking task force checks on Pasco strip clubs Local News Human trafficking task force checks on Pasco strip clubs The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on human trafficking. Monday, deputies targeted strip clubs to make sure business owners are operating within the law.

"Of course we're all concerned with human trafficking," Pasco County Sheriff's Office's Corporal Alan Wilkett said.

It's an issue garnering the attention of Florida's Attorney General. Earlier this month, Pam Bondi announced a partnership with Tampa International Airport to place signage around the airport on how to spot human trafficking.

"Exhibiting control, victims looking around not making eye contact, frightening, you can see in their faces -- somebody who's under the control of someone else without physically holding on to them," Bondi said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is following her lead, passing an ordinance to require similar signs in strip club lobbies, dressing rooms, and bathroom stalls. A violation will land business owners a $250 fine per sign, per day.

They say if a business doesn't comply with their human trafficking sign ordinance, the fine will double in just one day's time.

And, they say this sweep is just the start.

"We're going to take an aggressive approach to ensure that human trafficking does not become embedded and if it's here we to take care of the problem," Wilkett added.