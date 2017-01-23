Bartow police: Smiley burglar identified

- It wasn't hard to identify a burglary suspect who appeared to smile for the cameras as he stole them from a Bartow business over the weekend.

The suspect was wearing a Florida Gators sweatshirt and was captured on surveillance video just before 6 a.m. Saturday stealing four surveillance cameras from the water Works Car Wash in Bartow.

In one of the very clear photos, the suspect appears to smile big for the camera.

Within several hours of the photo being posted on Facebook, Bartow police had identified the suspect, though they have not released his identity.