High surf brings out onlookers in Pinellas Local News High surf brings out onlookers in Pinellas High winds created some big waves on Clearwater Beach Monday.

Sunbathing crowds were gone, replaced by just a few dozen who came out to take in the six to eight feet tall waves.

Joyce Engelhardt and Jane Austin drove two hours, to simply watch.

“We love it,” Engelhardt said. “Being from Maine, this is as close as I’m going to get to a crashing shore.”

Life guards said most people stayed clear of the water and reported no incidents through Monday afternoon.