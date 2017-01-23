Tree crashes through Citrus County home

- It was a very close call for a Citrus County family when a huge tree fell onto their house and through their roof Sunday.

Two young sisters, ages 7 and 8, were sitting at the breakfast bar when one of the huge branches came through the ceiling of the kitchen.

"It landed right between them. I don't know how it didn't hit them," said Ashley Hicks, their father's girlfriend.

Hicks had just left the home minutes before it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

She and the girls' father, Josh Wells, were at the home on East Hartshorn Lane in Holder.

She showed us a recliner in the back room covered with boards from the ceiling and roof.

Josh's father, 67 year-old Peck Weller was sitting in the chair watching football when the trees crashed down.

"And somehow he wiggled out from under. It's a miracle," she said.

Josh says his father has scrapes and cuts, but he refused medical treatment.

The girls weren't injured.

The clean-up will be long and costly, but the family is counting its blessings.

"I knew God was watching over it," said Hicks.