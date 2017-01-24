VIDEO: Thieves fail at stealing Walgreens ATM Local News VIDEO: Thieves fail at stealing Walgreens ATM Surveillance video of would-be thieves trying to steal an ATM from a Walgreens proves a life of crime doesn't usually pay off.

It happened back on December 21, 20156. Video from inside the Walgreens on Gunn Highway shows the suspects back a white van up to the front doors of the store. They use what looks like a long crow bar to pry open the sliding door.

Their intended target was an ATM just inside the door and they immediately got to work wrapping a large chain around the machine.

The chain can be seen trailing out the doorway and over to the van, which tries to pull away quickly to dislodge the ATM.

After the first try fails, the van backs up and speeds forward again, breaking the chain. The ATM remains upright and in place. After the two failed attempts, the suspects flee, along with the van.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the suspects behind the burglary attempt.