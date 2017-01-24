One dead after crash involving car, garbage truck

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 24 2017 05:04PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 05:32PM EST

LAND O' LAKES - One person is dead after a crash along U.S. 41 in Pasco County.

The scene is at Horton Road in Land O' Lakes.  U.S. 41 is closed in both directions, according to the sheriff's office.

The view from SkyFOX showed a garbage truck and a sedan had collided and come to rest in the median. The truck's front end impacted the car's driver's side door.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Traffic was significantly backed up along U.S. 41 in both directions.

