One dead after crash involving car, garbage truck

- One person is dead after a crash along U.S. 41 in Pasco County.

The scene is at Horton Road in Land O' Lakes. U.S. 41 is closed in both directions, according to the sheriff's office.

The view from SkyFOX showed a garbage truck and a sedan had collided and come to rest in the median. The truck's front end impacted the car's driver's side door.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Traffic was significantly backed up along U.S. 41 in both directions.

