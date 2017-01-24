Braves, North Port move forward with spring training facility Local News Braves, North Port move forward with spring training facility A North Port cow pasture is becoming a field of dreams for the Atlanta Braves.

- A North Port cow pasture is becoming a field of dreams for the Atlanta Braves.

"We can't wait till this complex comes out of the ground," said John Schuerholz.

The team wants to build a new spring training stadium and practice facility in the area. It will cost nearly $80 million and will house 6,500 fixed seats, plus six full and two half practice fields. General admission will hold 2,500 people and it'll come with a 30 year lease.

Brave's Vice Chairman John Schuerholz shared the plans with Sarasota County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

"We will have major league players here rehabilitating from their injuries, we will have minor league players here trying to improve their skills, we will build an academy that will combine physical and mental and physical sciences," he said.

The Braves are loading the bases with the proposal. Land for the stadium is being donated by the developer West Villages. West Villages will oversee construction and development.

Money will come from tourism tax dollars and state grants.

"I'm very excited to see that you are going to operate a year round academy for the career creation of this not just jobs related to the hospitality nature of this. It's careers is what I'm looking for," said Commissioner Mike Moran.

There is still a long list of items that Sarasota County and West Villages must check off before the Atlanta Braves can call North Port their spring training home. That includes signing a lease agreement and applying for state funding.

"We are going to need as much time possible with this project," said Jeff Maultsby, director of economic and development for Sarasota County.

The Braves believe they've hit a home run with Sarasota County and are hopeful fans will see their finished work in 2019.

"We don't see many obstacles. We see a lot of interest. We see a lot of partnership. We think we will get this done," said Schuerholz.