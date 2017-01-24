Military museum to close under financial troubles Local News Military museum to close under financial troubles This is the last week people will be able to enjoy a staple of the Largo community. The Armed Forces Museum will close for good on Sunday.

The museum operates with about a $30,000 deficit every month, and when its founder, John Piazza passed away late last year the museum’s money dried up.

Part of the museum’s failure is blamed on its remote location – in a warehouse near Largo.

Museum director Cidy Dion says to save the exhibits' directors are trying to find a buyer who could possibly move them to a more prominent location, or reopen the museum under different management.

“There are few people that the family and the board have spoken too,” Dion said “It’s somewhat promising but it’s not a home run by any means.”

All of the exhibits will remain intact until the end of March – giving them time to come up with a game plan.