Man shot multiple times in St Pete; suspect at large Local News Man shot multiple times in St Pete; suspect at large A St. Petersburg man is lucky to be alive after he was shot multiple times.

Emergency crews arrived just in time to save the man's life. Police tell FOX 13 he was shot at least three times.

The incident happened on 15th Street South. Investigators told FOX 13 that the man was shot several times, then walked to the next block over to a neighborhood store on 15th Ave., South and 16 Street South. There, employees saw him collapse and called 9-1-1.

The victim was in critical condition when rushed to the hospital, but at last check his condition was upgraded to stable.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police are working with witnesses to gather more information on the incident.

We’re told the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, but detectives are still trying to determine the make and model.

