Pasco Sheriff warns residents to lock car doors after recent break-ins

- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of recent break-ins targeting unlocked vehicles.

The break-ins happened in Hudson, New Port Richey and Bayonet Point.

According to the Sheriff's Office, criminals targeted the Lakeside Woodlands subdivision twice in a week, stealing cash and a semi automatic handgun.

The thieves entered four cars parked in three different places along Sylvan Drive in Hudson. The crimes occurred on January 23, just days after similar break-ins in the same neighborhood.

In New Port Richey, investigators are searching for a woman accused of removing items from an unlocked car parked on State Road 54 near US 19.

The Pasco County Sheriff's office shared surveillance pictures on social media.

The pictures show the woman looking into the vehicle while walking a dog. Deputies say she opened the unlocked door and stole the victim's property just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

In Bayonet Point, authorities say a thief entered cars in the Beacon Woods subdivision, gaining access through unlocked doors. The crimes happeened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff's office is using social media to remind drivers about the importance of locking car doors.

Each night the department shares a social media post with the hashtag #9pmroutine. Deputies want to remind residents to check car doors each night to help prevent this crime of opportunity.

Those with information about recent cases are encouraged to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office by calling 1-800-706-2488.

