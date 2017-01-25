Deputies: Sarasota couple passed out in their car with two children in the backseat

- A Sarasota couple was arrested after they were found passed out in their car, which was still running with their two infants in the backseat.

Deputies were called to a Texaco gas station on a report of two possible overdoses just after 8 a.m last Thursday.

Deputies found William Ballard, 36, and Dalaney Crissinger, 32, both passed out in the front seat of a black SUV with the engine still running next to a gas pump. Two infants, ages five months and 18-months were found in the backseat still in their carseats.

Deputies say Crissinger had a clear baggy of methamphetamine in her hand and deputies found more meth, fentanyl, and heroin in the car, along with baggies, a scale, a spoon, and a loaded syringe on the floorboard next to baby formula.

A security camera shows they parked the car just after 6:15 a.m. and they had been there for nearly two hours.

The couple is charged with child neglect, and possession of meth, along with other charges.

Crissinger's bond was set at $17,000 and Ballard's bond was set at $30,120.