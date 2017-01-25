Girl uses birthday to get Humane Society donations

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 25 2017 04:32PM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 01:50PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is praising one of its youngest supporters for her kindness - on her own birthday. 

Little Elizabeth recently celebrated her 8th birthday by making a big donation to the shelter. 

According to a Facebook post on the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's page, Elizabeth asked friends and family to give her donations for the shelter instead of presents. 

"We're lucky to have such a supportive community and thoughtful children," the post read, adding, "Elizabeth celebrated her 8th birthday and instead of gifts she asked for donations to the shelter. She came in with a big wagon of supplies and an envelope with money to help the shelter."

The post includes a photo of Elizabeth with her wagon of goodies - including blankets and toys - for the pups and kitties at the Humane Society. 

