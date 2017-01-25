Prisoner pens plea to judge for reduction of life sentence Local News Prisoner pens plea to judge for reduction of life sentence He was sentenced to life in prison when he was 16-years-old. Now, Floyd LaFountain will get a do-over.

He hopes a hand written letter to the judge will get him out of jail.

Defense Attorney Anthony Rickman explained the strategy behind the personal, two-page, handwritten letter.

"[The intent is] to show the judge that he's reformed. That he's not the same person," Rickman explained.

LaFountain is expected to be re-sentenced in February, and wants the judge to know, after all these years in prison, he has changed for the better.

While locked up, LaFountain explained he has taken financial literacy classes and undergone alcohol treatment for the last 19 months.

"A lot of people sit in custody and they sit there and waste their time away. This person has actually been proactive. He's taken courses, he's actually done things in jail. In fact, I tell my clients make the best of your time in jail," explained Rickman.

And LaFountain is now asking the judge to allow him to take parenting and life skills classes. In the letter, he writes, "I am under no delusion that life outside of here, after all these... years will be easy... I've tried to better myself and prepare for that day."

Rickman says the personal plea could help LaFountain's case.

"Actions speak louder than words and this individual has taken action to show the court that he's reformed," said Rickman.



LaFountain was just 16-years-old when he was convicted of a robbery that ended in the murder of a homeowner.

LaFountain didn't pull the trigger, but his buddy did. Yet, they both got life in prison.

Now LaFountain, gets a do-over after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled sentencing juveniles to life in prison without parole is cruel and unusual punishment. It now will up to the judge to determine his new sentence and LaFountain is wasting no time trying to lobby for his freedom.