Preventing dog bites in wake of recent attack on toddler Local News Preventing dog bites in wake of recent attack on toddler A toddler continues to recover after the family dog attacked him in Ormond Beach Tuesday.

2-year-old Miles Heafner underwent plastic surgery earlier this week. Family friends till Fox 35 in Orlando the toddler will likely have a scar down the side of his face for the rest of his life.

The family dog, Roscoe, attacked him Tuesday at his home. They say Roscoe bit Miles once before last weekend.

The parents took him to the hospital and according to family friends, the hospital staff said animal control would contact them. But they never did.

This most recent attack raises questions for both parents and dog owners. How can these attacks be prevented?

About 4.7 million Americans suffer dog bites each year, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention more than half of them are children.

Two-thirds of dog bites among kids happen to the head and neck, often requiring plastic surgery.

Educating children and adults about how to handle, train and treat dogs can prevent attacks.

If you're thinking about getting a family dog, or you're around pets, here are some tips: